FY2023 Earnings Estimate for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Issued By Oppenheimer

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for FIGS in a report released on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for FIGS’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FIGS’s FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on FIGS from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.02.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $6.01 on Thursday. FIGS has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.63.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.53 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $4,740,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,701.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FIGS during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

