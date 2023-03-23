DHT Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of DHT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DHT’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

DHT Stock Performance

Shares of DHT stock opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of -0.15. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $12.13.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. DHT had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in DHT by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the second quarter worth $82,000. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.64%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.01%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

