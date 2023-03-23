MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MiNK Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.55) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on INKT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on MiNK Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

INKT opened at $2.09 on Thursday. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. The company has a market cap of $70.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of -0.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $104,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Longbow Finance SA bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

