Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Abcam plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Abcam in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Abcam’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

Get Abcam alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Abcam Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abcam

Shares of ABCM stock opened at $13.36 on Thursday. Abcam has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 161,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Abcam by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Abcam by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Abcam by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Abcam in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Abcam Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.