Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Abcam plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Abcam in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Abcam’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Abcam Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abcam
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 161,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Abcam by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Abcam by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Abcam by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Abcam in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.
Abcam Company Profile
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
