Analysts Set Expectations for Athenex, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Athenex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.45) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.80). The consensus estimate for Athenex’s current full-year earnings is ($5.70) per share.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ATNX stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61. Athenex has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Athenex during the first quarter worth $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Athenex by 116.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 58,793 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Athenex by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 426,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

