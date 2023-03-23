FY2023 EPS Estimates for Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Raised by Analyst

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Balfour Beatty in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Balfour Beatty’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Balfour Beatty’s FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Balfour Beatty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

BAFYY opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. Balfour Beatty has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $9.12.

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

