Zacks Research Comments on Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MD)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group in a report released on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Pediatrix Medical Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

