Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Decreased by Zacks Research

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Casey’s General Stores in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.18. The consensus estimate for Casey’s General Stores’ current full-year earnings is $11.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.92 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

CASY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.44.

Casey's General Stores Price Performance

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $208.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.43. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey's General Stores

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

About Casey's General Stores



Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

