Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,772,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,092,000 after buying an additional 105,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 44.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 706,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,344,000 after purchasing an additional 218,080 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $183.44 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $186.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.08.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

