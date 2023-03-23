Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Position Lifted by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,552 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $127.96 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.92 and its 200-day moving average is $141.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FANG. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.45.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.