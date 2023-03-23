Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 19,939 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $234,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $24.16.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

