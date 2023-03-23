Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $4,549,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE opened at $394.97 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.83.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.81.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

