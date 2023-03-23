Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 314 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,552 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FANG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.45.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $127.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.92 and a 200-day moving average of $141.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

