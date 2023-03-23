Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $166.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $178.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.50 and its 200 day moving average is $156.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

