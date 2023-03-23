Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 981 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $94.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.53 and its 200 day moving average is $99.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $144.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Huber Research assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

