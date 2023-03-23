Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,810 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:NSC opened at $200.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Articles

