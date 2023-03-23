Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4,183.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Eaton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,074,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $166.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.67. The company has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $178.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.