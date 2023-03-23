iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Position Decreased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,375 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,739,000. Sharper & Granite LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $764,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $606,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 73,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,979 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IEUR opened at $50.44 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $38.54 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.18.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

