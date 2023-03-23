Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,389 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 130.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB opened at $62.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.53. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $71.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

