Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 2,714 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,290 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $121.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.89. The company has a market cap of $136.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $161.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

