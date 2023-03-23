Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 747.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $143.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.63. The firm has a market cap of $174.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.90 and a 12 month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,380 shares of company stock worth $13,475,440. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

