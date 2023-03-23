Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 3,151 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at $56,316,999.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 20,600 shares of company stock worth $508,421 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average is $25.16.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

