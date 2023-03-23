Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $53.30. The company has a market cap of $140.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

