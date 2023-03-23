iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,375 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,171,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.18. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $38.54 and a 12-month high of $54.75.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

