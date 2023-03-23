Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,334 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 41,709 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $202.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $56.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

