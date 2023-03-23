Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,334 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,287 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,247 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.46 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

