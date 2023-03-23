Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $979,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.4 %

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

NVO stock opened at $146.69 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $148.32. The company has a market cap of $331.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.44.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

