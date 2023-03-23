Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 12,000 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 344.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Amphenol by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amphenol Trading Down 0.9 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on APH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Shares of APH stock opened at $77.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.49. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

