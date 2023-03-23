InTrack Investment Management Inc Acquires Shares of 10,409 Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ)

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc owned 0.25% of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 959.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $367,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $676,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 42,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SOXQ opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $28.58.

