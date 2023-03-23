Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires 154 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

NYSE V opened at $220.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30. The company has a market cap of $413.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.58 and its 200 day moving average is $208.77.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

