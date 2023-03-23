BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.09-$9.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.11 billion-$8.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.80 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOOO. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a sector outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.20.

DOOO stock opened at $80.30 on Thursday. BRP has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $90.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in BRP by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in BRP during the first quarter worth $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in BRP during the third quarter worth $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in BRP during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BRP by 21.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

