AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

