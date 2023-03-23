Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Insider Patrick D. Yeramian Sells 54,627 Shares

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 54,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $1,740,962.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.28 on Thursday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.40.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

