Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 43.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLIT. StockNews.com cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Harmonic Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmonic

Harmonic Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 40,728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

