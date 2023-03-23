Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €309.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €309.00 ($332.26) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €220.00 ($236.56) price target on Allianz in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €233.00 ($250.54) price target on Allianz in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($258.06) price target on Allianz in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €248.00 ($266.67) price target on Allianz in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €245.00 ($263.44) price target on Allianz in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
FRA ALV opened at €208.10 ($223.76) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €217.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €198.03. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($222.37).
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
