Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) versus MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Critical Survey

Sumco and MaxLinear are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sumco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of MaxLinear shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of MaxLinear shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sumco and MaxLinear’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumco $3.06 billion 1.65 $374.20 million $2.88 10.03 MaxLinear $1.12 billion 2.41 $125.04 million $1.55 22.15

Risk and Volatility

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than MaxLinear. Sumco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MaxLinear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Sumco has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MaxLinear has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sumco and MaxLinear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumco 14.51% 11.06% 7.34% MaxLinear 11.16% 46.03% 23.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sumco and MaxLinear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumco 0 0 0 0 N/A MaxLinear 1 0 5 0 2.67

MaxLinear has a consensus price target of $46.22, indicating a potential upside of 34.64%. Given MaxLinear’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MaxLinear is more favorable than Sumco.

Summary

MaxLinear beats Sumco on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumco

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc. engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products. The company was founded by Kimihiko Imura, Curtis C. Ling and Kishore V. Seendripu on September 25, 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

