Reviewing Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) & Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX)

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) and Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Northrop Grumman and Inflection Point Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrop Grumman 13.38% 28.29% 9.33% Inflection Point Acquisition N/A -53.90% -0.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northrop Grumman and Inflection Point Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrop Grumman $36.60 billion 1.84 $4.90 billion $31.51 14.08 Inflection Point Acquisition N/A N/A -$320,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Northrop Grumman has higher revenue and earnings than Inflection Point Acquisition.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Northrop Grumman and Inflection Point Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrop Grumman 1 6 7 0 2.43 Inflection Point Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus price target of $508.13, suggesting a potential upside of 14.55%. Inflection Point Acquisition has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.65%. Given Inflection Point Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inflection Point Acquisition is more favorable than Northrop Grumman.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of Northrop Grumman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Inflection Point Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Northrop Grumman shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Northrop Grumman has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inflection Point Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northrop Grumman beats Inflection Point Acquisition on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Navy, other U.S. government agencies, and international customers. The Defense Systems segment includes integrated battle management systems, weapons systems and aircraft, and mission systems sustainment and modernization. The Mission Systems segment offers advanced mission solutions and multifunction systems, primarily for the U.S. defense and intelligence community, and international customers. The Space Systems segment delivers end-to-end mission solutions through the design, development, integration, production and operation of space, missile defense, launch and strategic missile systems for national security, civil government, commercial, and international customers. The company was founded by John K. Northrop, Thomas V. Jones, and Kent Kresa in 1939 and is headquartered in Falls Church, VA.

About Inflection Point Acquisition

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

