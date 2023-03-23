Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) and Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) and Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Floor & Decor and Builders FirstSource, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Floor & Decor 1 9 8 0 2.39 Builders FirstSource 0 0 0 0 N/A

Floor & Decor presently has a consensus price target of $91.59, indicating a potential downside of 0.77%. Given Floor & Decor’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Floor & Decor is more favorable than Builders FirstSource.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Floor & Decor $4.26 billion 2.30 $298.20 million $2.77 33.32 Builders FirstSource $22.73 billion 0.51 $2.75 billion $16.65 5.03

This table compares Floor & Decor and Builders FirstSource’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Builders FirstSource has higher revenue and earnings than Floor & Decor. Builders FirstSource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Floor & Decor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Builders FirstSource shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Floor & Decor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Builders FirstSource shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Floor & Decor and Builders FirstSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Floor & Decor 6.99% 19.35% 7.11% Builders FirstSource 12.10% 59.80% 26.44%

Risk and Volatility

Floor & Decor has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Builders FirstSource has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Builders FirstSource beats Floor & Decor on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc. engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood. The company was founded by Kevin P. O’Meara, Donald F. McAleenan and John D. Roach in March 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

