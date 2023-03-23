Critical Comparison: Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL) vs. Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL – Get Rating) and Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Molekule Group and Perma-Pipe International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molekule Group $620,000.00 36.50 -$7.92 million ($0.28) -5.21 Perma-Pipe International $138.55 million 0.58 $6.06 million $0.69 14.65

Perma-Pipe International has higher revenue and earnings than Molekule Group. Molekule Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perma-Pipe International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

4.0% of Molekule Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Perma-Pipe International shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.8% of Molekule Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Perma-Pipe International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Molekule Group has a beta of -6.71, meaning that its share price is 771% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perma-Pipe International has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Molekule Group and Perma-Pipe International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molekule Group -578.61% -48.08% -36.35% Perma-Pipe International 3.93% 10.54% 4.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Molekule Group and Perma-Pipe International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molekule Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Perma-Pipe International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Perma-Pipe International beats Molekule Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molekule Group

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products, insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants, and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation. The company was founded on October 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Spring, TX.

