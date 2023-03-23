United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) and Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Financial Review

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) and Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares United Maritime and Genco Shipping & Trading’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get United Maritime alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Maritime N/A N/A N/A Genco Shipping & Trading 29.53% 16.76% 13.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for United Maritime and Genco Shipping & Trading, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Genco Shipping & Trading 0 0 5 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus target price of $23.20, suggesting a potential upside of 51.24%. Given Genco Shipping & Trading’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Genco Shipping & Trading is more favorable than United Maritime.

This table compares United Maritime and Genco Shipping & Trading’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Maritime $22.78 million 1.12 $37.49 million N/A N/A Genco Shipping & Trading $536.93 million 1.21 $158.58 million $3.69 4.16

Genco Shipping & Trading has higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of United Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading beats United Maritime on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Maritime

(Get Rating)

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of four tanker vessels and one dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 616,884 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for United Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.