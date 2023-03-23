Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

PULM stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $7.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix

About Pulmatrix

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

See Also

