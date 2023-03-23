Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
Pulmatrix Stock Performance
PULM stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $7.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix
About Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pulmatrix (PULM)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.