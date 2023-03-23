Reviewing MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) & Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) and Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Honest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -0.99% 7.83% 5.54% Honest -15.63% -27.32% -17.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.8% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Honest shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Honest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $777.64 million 0.71 -$8.90 million ($0.09) -72.67 Honest $313.65 million 0.49 -$49.02 million ($0.54) -3.02

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Honest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has higher revenue and earnings than Honest. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Honest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Honest has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Honest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 2 4 0 2.67 Honest 1 5 1 0 2.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus target price of $14.13, suggesting a potential upside of 115.98%. Honest has a consensus target price of $4.04, suggesting a potential upside of 147.96%. Given Honest’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Honest is more favorable than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Summary

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. beats Honest on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

