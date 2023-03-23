Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) and Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Head to Head Contrast

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) and Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lion Electric and Volkswagen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 5 5 0 2.36 Volkswagen 2 6 4 0 2.17

Lion Electric currently has a consensus price target of $5.09, suggesting a potential upside of 170.79%. Volkswagen has a consensus price target of $190.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,028.27%. Given Volkswagen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Volkswagen is more favorable than Lion Electric.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Lion Electric has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volkswagen has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lion Electric and Volkswagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric 12.70% -12.59% -8.24% Volkswagen 6.19% 9.94% 2.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.7% of Lion Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Lion Electric shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lion Electric and Volkswagen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $139.91 million 2.62 $17.78 million $0.09 20.89 Volkswagen $296.03 billion N/A $18.20 billion $3.57 4.72

Volkswagen has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric. Volkswagen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lion Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lion Electric beats Volkswagen on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lion Electric

(Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

About Volkswagen

(Get Rating)

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment includes the development of vehicles, engines and vehicle software, the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and the corresponding genuine parts business. The Commercial Vehicles segment covers the development, production, and sale of trucks, and buses, and the corresponding genuine parts business and related services. The Power Engineering segment deals with the development and production of large-bore diesel engines, turbomachinery, and propulsion components business. The Financial Services segment involves dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking, insurance, and fleet management services. The company was founded on May 28, 1937 and is headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.