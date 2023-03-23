Head-To-Head Analysis: Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) & Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF)

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) and Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.4% of Everest Re Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Everest Re Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Everest Re Group and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Re Group 4.96% 12.36% 2.77% Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Everest Re Group and Blue Capital Reinsurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Re Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Everest Re Group presently has a consensus price target of $382.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.45%. Given Everest Re Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Everest Re Group is more favorable than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Everest Re Group and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Re Group $12.06 billion 1.12 $597.00 million $15.11 22.89 Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Everest Re Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Summary

Everest Re Group beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance directly and through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents within the U.S., Canada, and Europe. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. is a reinsurance holding company, which engages in the provision of collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market and invests in various insurance-linked securities. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Blue Capital Re Ltd and Blue Capital Re ILS Ltd. The company was founded on June 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

