Analysts Set Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) PT at $7.74

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.74.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diversey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.40 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Diversey from $5.80 to $8.40 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Diversey alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Diversey by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Diversey by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Diversey by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Diversey by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Diversey by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSEY opened at $8.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. Diversey has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $701.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.41 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that Diversey will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Diversey

(Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.