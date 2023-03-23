UBS Group Lowers Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target to $2.75

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $6.00 to $2.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.72% from the stock’s previous close.

PRPL has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Purple Innovation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

Shares of PRPL opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 5,960,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $26,821,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,814,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,665,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $496,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 25,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

