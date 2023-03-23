Brokerages Set Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) PT at $42.08

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.08.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan
In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of FCX opened at $37.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.98. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.
About Freeport-McMoRan
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.
Recommended Stories
