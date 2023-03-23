Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Stock Down 2.0 %
PDEX stock opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.99. Pro-Dex has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.69.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter.
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
