Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Down 2.0 %

PDEX stock opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.99. Pro-Dex has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

Featured Articles

