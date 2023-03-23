Brokerages Set Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) PT at $30.22

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE OHI opened at $25.91 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.8% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.