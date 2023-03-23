Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives $52.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.58.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCKT. StockNews.com began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $232,417.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,028.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $67,796.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,046.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $232,417.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,028.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.1 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $17.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms.

Featured Stories

